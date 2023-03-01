Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) is 4.92% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE: TNL) on February 28, 2023, started off the session at the price of $41.86. During the day, the shares moved up to $42.50 and dropped to $41.86 before settling in for the closing price of $41.95. Within the past 52 weeks, TNL’s price has moved between $33.57 and $59.99.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has dropped its sales by -1.30% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 17.90%. With a float of $75.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $79.80 million.

In an organization with 18200 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.46, operating margin of +19.04, and the pretax margin is +13.62.

Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Travel Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Travel + Leisure Co. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 95.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 16, was worth 515,160. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 12,000 shares at a rate of $42.93, taking the stock ownership to the 4,460 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13, when Company’s Director sold 882 for $38.58, making the entire transaction worth $34,025. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.3) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +9.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.95 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.64% during the next five years compared to 13.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE: TNL) Trading Performance Indicators

Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.93. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.40, a number that is poised to hit 0.77 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.88 million. That was better than the volume of 0.7 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.22.

During the past 100 days, Travel + Leisure Co.’s (TNL) raw stochastic average was set at 72.56%, which indicates a significant increase from 44.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $40.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $41.23. However, in the short run, Travel + Leisure Co.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $42.35. Second resistance stands at $42.74. The third major resistance level sits at $42.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $41.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $41.46. The third support level lies at $41.07 if the price breaches the second support level.

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE: TNL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.28 billion based on 77,559K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,567 M and income totals 357,000 K. The company made 899,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 90,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.