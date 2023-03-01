Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) is expecting 0.06% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) kicked off on February 28, 2023, at the price of $47.24, down -0.40% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $47.33 and dropped to $46.87 before settling in for the closing price of $47.14. Over the past 52 weeks, TFC has traded in a range of $40.01-$62.53.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 14.30% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 45.10%. With a float of $1.32 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.33 billion.

The firm has a total of 50283 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Truist Financial Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 75.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 27, was worth 1,728,159. In this transaction Vice Chair of this company sold 35,229 shares at a rate of $49.05, taking the stock ownership to the 307,069 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 20, when Company’s Chairman and CEO sold 142,606 for $47.78, making the entire transaction worth $6,813,429. This insider now owns 862,590 shares in total.

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $1.3 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.28) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +23.92 while generating a return on equity of 9.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 45.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.29% during the next five years compared to 10.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Truist Financial Corporation’s (TFC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.43, a number that is poised to hit 1.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Truist Financial Corporation (TFC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Truist Financial Corporation, TFC], we can find that recorded value of 5.89 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 6.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.04.

During the past 100 days, Truist Financial Corporation’s (TFC) raw stochastic average was set at 52.08%, which indicates a significant increase from 23.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $46.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $46.61. Now, the first resistance to watch is $47.23. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $47.51. The third major resistance level sits at $47.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $46.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $46.59. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $46.31.

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 61.77 billion has total of 1,326,766K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 25,356 M in contrast with the sum of 6,260 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 7,465 M and last quarter income was 1,681 M.