Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

uniQure N.V. (QURE) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 524,000 K

Analyst Insights

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) on February 28, 2023, started off the session at the price of $21.02, plunging -0.19% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.64 and dropped to $20.745 before settling in for the closing price of $21.00. Within the past 52 weeks, QURE’s price has moved between $12.52 and $28.25.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?

A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.

And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023.

Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 83.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 350.30%. With a float of $43.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $46.77 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 463 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +93.84, operating margin of +58.37, and the pretax margin is +63.51.

uniQure N.V. (QURE) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of uniQure N.V. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 92.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 18, was worth 135,540. In this transaction Director of this company sold 6,000 shares at a rate of $22.59, taking the stock ownership to the 16,382 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 14, when Company’s Director sold 3,800 for $23.43, making the entire transaction worth $89,034. This insider now owns 16,382 shares in total.

uniQure N.V. (QURE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$1.16) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +62.90 while generating a return on equity of 78.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 350.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) Trading Performance Indicators

uniQure N.V. (QURE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 7.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 16.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.69, a number that is poised to hit -0.89 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of uniQure N.V. (QURE)

The latest stats from [uniQure N.V., QURE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.7 million was superior to 0.56 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.00.

During the past 100 days, uniQure N.V.’s (QURE) raw stochastic average was set at 29.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.28. Now, the first resistance to watch is $21.48. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $22.01. The third major resistance level sits at $22.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.22. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $19.70.

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 986.17 million based on 46,815K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 524,000 K and income totals 329,590 K. The company made 1,450 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -47,860 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

A major move is in the offing as McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) market cap hits 195.57 billion

Sana Meer -
On February 28, 2023, McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) opened at $263.14, lower -0.33% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -9.03% last month.

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on February 28, 2023, with Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) stock priced at $184.74, down -3.33% from the...
Read more

Immunic Inc. (IMUX) last year’s performance of -81.48% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Shaun Noe -
Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) kicked off on February 28, 2023, at the price of $1.90, up 4.76% from the previous trading day. During the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.