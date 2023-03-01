Search
Steve Mayer
Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -23.70%

On February 27, 2023, Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) opened at $0.145, lower -8.51% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.146 and dropped to $0.13 before settling in for the closing price of $0.15. Price fluctuations for VERB have ranged from $0.11 to $1.23 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 31.50% at the time writing. With a float of $101.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $102.11 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 107 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.27, operating margin of -320.33, and the pretax margin is -327.68.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Verb Technology Company Inc. is 7.70%, while institutional ownership is 6.50%.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.06) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -327.69 while generating a return on equity of -286.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.31, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB)

The latest stats from [Verb Technology Company Inc., VERB] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.18 million was inferior to 9.22 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Verb Technology Company Inc.’s (VERB) raw stochastic average was set at 5.82%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 185.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1726, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3676. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1429. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1524. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1589. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1269, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1204. The third support level lies at $0.1109 if the price breaches the second support level.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) Key Stats

There are currently 103,491K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 20.45 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 10,520 K according to its annual income of -34,490 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,190 K and its income totaled -8,030 K.

