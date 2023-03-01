Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) posted a -1.10% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Analyst Insights

February 28, 2023, Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) trading session started at the price of $32.06, that was -1.07% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $32.18 and dropped to $31.48 before settling in for the closing price of $31.90. A 52-week range for WMG has been $21.57 – $39.31.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 10.60%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 80.90%. With a float of $114.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $515.07 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 6200 employees.

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Warner Music Group Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of Warner Music Group Corp. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 89.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 24, was worth 964,200. In this transaction Director of this company sold 30,000 shares at a rate of $32.14, taking the stock ownership to the 349,341 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 21, when Company’s Director sold 20,000 for $32.00, making the entire transaction worth $640,000. This insider now owns 379,341 shares in total.

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.26) by -$0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 80.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.31% during the next five years compared to 30.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.88. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 44.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.93, a number that is poised to hit 0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG)

Looking closely at Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG), its last 5-days average volume was 1.63 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.10.

During the past 100 days, Warner Music Group Corp.’s (WMG) raw stochastic average was set at 58.13%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.54. However, in the short run, Warner Music Group Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $32.00. Second resistance stands at $32.44. The third major resistance level sits at $32.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $31.04. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $30.60.

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) Key Stats

There are 514,854K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 16.66 billion. As of now, sales total 5,919 M while income totals 551,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,488 M while its last quarter net income were 122,000 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Recent developments with Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.83 cents.

Shaun Noe -
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) on February 28, 2023, started off the session at the price of $14.57, plunging -2.79% from the previous trading...
Read more

ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 76,320 K

Sana Meer -
On February 28, 2023, ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT) opened at $3.91, lower -11.55% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

A major move is in the offing as Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) market cap hits 2.89 billion

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on February 28, 2023, with Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE: KTB) stock priced at $48.96, up 19.89% from the previous...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.