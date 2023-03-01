West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) is expecting 39.88% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On February 28, 2023, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE: WST) opened at $311.99, higher 1.30% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $319.06 and dropped to $311.99 before settling in for the closing price of $312.96. Price fluctuations for WST have ranged from $206.19 to $424.00 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 12.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -11.60% at the time writing. With a float of $73.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $74.40 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 10700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.47, operating margin of +26.46, and the pretax margin is +23.56.

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 95.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 05, was worth 10,515,518. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 44,000 shares at a rate of $238.99, taking the stock ownership to the 114,922 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 02, when Company’s Sr VP, CFO & COO sold 14,174 for $341.19, making the entire transaction worth $4,836,074. This insider now owns 795 shares in total.

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $2.12) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +20.30 while generating a return on equity of 23.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -11.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 27.20% during the next five years compared to 20.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE: WST) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.19. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 61.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.66, a number that is poised to hit 1.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST)

Looking closely at West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE: WST), its last 5-days average volume was 0.71 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 9.44.

During the past 100 days, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.’s (WST) raw stochastic average was set at 90.20%, which indicates a significant increase from 81.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.13% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 53.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $262.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $275.95. However, in the short run, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $320.06. Second resistance stands at $323.10. The third major resistance level sits at $327.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $312.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $308.96. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $305.92.

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE: WST) Key Stats

There are currently 74,136K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 23.64 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,887 M according to its annual income of 585,900 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 708,700 K and its income totaled 103,000 K.