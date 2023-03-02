Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

$298.24K in average volume shows that Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) is heading in the right direction

Analyst Insights

On February 28, 2023, Green Brick Partners Inc. (NYSE: GRBK) opened at $31.31, higher 2.03% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $33.25 and dropped to $31.17 before settling in for the closing price of $30.58. Price fluctuations for GRBK have ranged from $16.80 to $34.22 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 29.10% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 66.40% at the time writing. With a float of $42.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $46.03 million.

The firm has a total of 540 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +25.61, operating margin of +16.24, and the pretax margin is +18.32.

Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Residential Construction industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Green Brick Partners Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 90.90%.

Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.38) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +13.56 while generating a return on equity of 25.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.58 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 66.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.72% during the next five years compared to 50.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Green Brick Partners Inc. (NYSE: GRBK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.82. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 29.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.08, a number that is poised to hit 1.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Green Brick Partners Inc., GRBK], we can find that recorded value of 0.44 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.20.

During the past 100 days, Green Brick Partners Inc.’s (GRBK) raw stochastic average was set at 79.43%, which indicates a significant increase from 47.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.67. Now, the first resistance to watch is $32.58. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $33.95. The third major resistance level sits at $34.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.79. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $28.42.

Green Brick Partners Inc. (NYSE: GRBK) Key Stats

There are currently 46,038K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.45 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,403 M according to its annual income of 190,210 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 407,940 K and its income totaled 73,520 K.

