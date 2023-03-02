Accenture plc (ACN) 14-day ATR is 6.12: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) started the day on March 01, 2023, with a price decrease of -0.74% at $263.59. During the day, the stock rose to $265.97 and sunk to $261.75 before settling in for the price of $265.55 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ACN posted a 52-week range of $242.95-$345.30.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 11.20% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 17.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $658.39 million, simultaneously with a float of $657.38 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $176.61 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $274.90, while the 200-day Moving Average is $282.60.

Accenture plc (ACN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. Accenture plc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 75.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 03, this organization’s Chair & CEO sold 6,511 shares at the rate of 288.31, making the entire transaction reach 1,877,175 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 26,920. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 03, Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 1,874 for 287.20, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 538,206. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,980 in total.

Accenture plc (ACN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 11/29/2022, the organization reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $2.91) by $0.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

Accenture plc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 17.00% and is forecasted to reach 12.62 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.38% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Accenture plc (ACN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 6.12. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $23.93, and its Beta score is 1.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.83. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 27.93.

In the same vein, ACN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 11.01, a figure that is expected to reach 2.49 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 12.62 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Accenture plc (ACN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.8 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.04 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.12% While, its Average True Range was 5.81.

Raw Stochastic average of Accenture plc (ACN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 33.19%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 6.66% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 18.97% that was lower than 32.73% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.