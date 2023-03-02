AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) EPS growth this year is -34.30%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 01, 2023, AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) set off with pace as it heaved 2.88% to $17.14. During the day, the stock rose to $17.375 and sunk to $16.97 before settling in for the price of $16.66 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AU posted a 52-week range of $11.94-$26.96.

The Basic Materials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -0.30% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 57.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -34.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $419.99 million, simultaneously with a float of $412.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.35 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $20.12, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.57.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 30561 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +25.07, operating margin was +21.05 and Pretax Margin of +17.60.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Gold industry. AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.10%, in contrast to 27.10% institutional ownership.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +15.44 while generating a return on equity of 15.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -34.30%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.61% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 57.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.63. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $24.24, and its Beta score is 0.61. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.63. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.55.

In the same vein, AU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.71.

Technical Analysis of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU)

Going through the that latest performance of [AngloGold Ashanti Limited, AU]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.96 million was inferior to the volume of 2.97 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.17% While, its Average True Range was 0.61.

Raw Stochastic average of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 43.79%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 15.56% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 41.56% that was lower than 46.38% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.