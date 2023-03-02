Antero Resources Corporation (AR) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $6.15M

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) open the trading on March 01, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 1.03% to $26.47. During the day, the stock rose to $26.9799 and sunk to $25.82 before settling in for the price of $26.20 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AR posted a 52-week range of $23.24-$48.80.

The Energy sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 14.30% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -35.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $298.95 million, simultaneously with a float of $263.99 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.23 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $28.98, while the 200-day Moving Average is $34.71.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 586 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +51.84, operating margin was +49.86 and Pretax Margin of +28.27.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. Antero Resources Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.80%, in contrast to 79.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 07, this organization’s Director sold 779,755 shares at the rate of 31.34, making the entire transaction reach 24,435,884 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,000,000. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 06, Company’s Director sold 220,245 for 31.16, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 6,862,284. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,779,755 in total.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $1.87) by -$0.24. This company achieved a net margin of +21.69 while generating a return on equity of 30.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.97 per share during the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -35.70% and is forecasted to reach 4.42 in the upcoming year.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Antero Resources Corporation (AR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.32. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.55, and its Beta score is 3.50. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.01. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.38.

In the same vein, AR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.82, a figure that is expected to reach 0.55 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.42 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Antero Resources Corporation (AR)

[Antero Resources Corporation, AR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.39% While, its Average True Range was 1.30.

Raw Stochastic average of Antero Resources Corporation (AR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 14.81%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 49.64% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 62.90% that was higher than 57.57% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.