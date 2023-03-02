Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) went down -4.75% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

As on March 01, 2023, Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (NASDAQ: AMV) started slowly as it slid -4.75% to $0.86. During the day, the stock rose to $0.9196 and sunk to $0.8595 before settling in for the price of $0.90 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMV posted a 52-week range of $0.86-$243.99.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $14.15 million, simultaneously with a float of $13.35 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.22 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.2422.

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry. Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 0.81% institutional ownership.

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -12,054.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.89 per share during the current fiscal year.

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (NASDAQ: AMV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.46.

In the same vein, AMV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.15, a figure that is expected to reach -1.79 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -4.57 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc., AMV], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 4.9 million was better the volume of 4.43 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 1.70% While, its Average True Range was 0.3070.

Raw Stochastic average of Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.01%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 0.12% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 196.94% that was lower than 275.60% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.