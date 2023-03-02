Search
Shaun Noe
Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) last month performance of -5.87% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Company News

Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT) flaunted slowness of -3.78% at $0.12, as the Stock market unbolted on March 01, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $0.13 and sunk to $0.11 before settling in for the price of $0.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AULT posted a 52-week range of $0.09-$1.06.

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of 47.10% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 68.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 87.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $356.76 million, simultaneously with a float of $308.21 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $41.40 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.1258, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.2169.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Ault Alliance Inc. industry. Ault Alliance Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 7.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 27, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 100 shares at the rate of 2.88, making the entire transaction reach 288 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,806,300. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 15, Company’s 10% Owner bought 100 for 3.96, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 396. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,806,200 in total.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $0) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ault Alliance Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 87.40%.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.01. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.38.

In the same vein, AULT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.78.

Technical Analysis of Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Ault Alliance Inc., AULT]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 6.54 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.18% While, its Average True Range was 0.0116.

Raw Stochastic average of Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 26.10%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 14.58% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 96.05% that was lower than 99.98% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.



 



 

