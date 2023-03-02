Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $36.40: Right on the Precipice

As on March 01, 2023, Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSY) started slowly as it slid -1.48% to $39.86. During the day, the stock rose to $40.55 and sunk to $39.50 before settling in for the price of $40.46 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BSY posted a 52-week range of $26.32-$45.70.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -29.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $310.12 million, simultaneously with a float of $218.67 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.90 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $38.65, while the 200-day Moving Average is $36.40.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 4626 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +74.91, operating margin was +11.92 and Pretax Margin of +9.67.

Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Bentley Systems Incorporated’s current insider ownership accounts for 21.80%, in contrast to 36.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 02, this organization’s Chief Investment Officer sold 100,283 shares at the rate of 41.01, making the entire transaction reach 4,112,496 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,961,948. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 02, Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 5,712 for 41.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 234,192. This particular insider is now the holder of 703,820 in total.

Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.17) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +9.66 while generating a return on equity of 24.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Incorporated’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -29.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.89 in the upcoming year.

Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.30. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.98. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 44.84.

In the same vein, BSY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.60, a figure that is expected to reach 0.19 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.89 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Bentley Systems Incorporated, BSY], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.84 million was better the volume of 0.7 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 38.00% While, its Average True Range was 1.35.

Raw Stochastic average of Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 78.95%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 42.90% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 34.53% that was lower than 38.85% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.