Can The Toro Company’s (TTC) drop of -0.70% in a week be considered a lucky break?

The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) on February 28, 2023, started off the session at the price of $110.90, plunging -0.25% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $111.56 and dropped to $110.265 before settling in for the closing price of $110.72. Within the past 52 weeks, TTC’s price has moved between $71.86 and $117.66.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 12.50% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 11.10%. With a float of $103.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $104.50 million.

In an organization with 11287 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.26, operating margin of +12.76, and the pretax margin is +12.25.

The Toro Company (TTC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Tools & Accessories industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of The Toro Company is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 88.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 11, was worth 187,955. In this transaction Group VP, Contractor & Res of this company sold 1,630 shares at a rate of $115.31, taking the stock ownership to the 2,708 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 10, when Company’s VP, GC and Corporate Secretary sold 4,460 for $116.15, making the entire transaction worth $518,042. This insider now owns 18,706 shares in total.

The Toro Company (TTC) Latest Financial update

As on 10/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.09) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +9.83 while generating a return on equity of 35.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.20% during the next five years compared to 11.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) Trading Performance Indicators

The Toro Company (TTC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.57. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 70.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.96 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Toro Company (TTC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.7 million. That was better than the volume of 0.76 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.22.

During the past 100 days, The Toro Company’s (TTC) raw stochastic average was set at 73.27%, which indicates a significant increase from 24.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 21.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $112.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $96.10. However, in the short run, The Toro Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $111.25. Second resistance stands at $112.05. The third major resistance level sits at $112.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $109.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $109.46. The third support level lies at $108.66 if the price breaches the second support level.

The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 11.61 billion based on 104,678K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,515 M and income totals 443,340 K. The company made 1,172 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 117,560 K in sales during its previous quarter.