Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.49

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) flaunted slowness of -0.46% at $108.58, as the Stock market unbolted on March 01, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $109.82 and sunk to $108.09 before settling in for the price of $109.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, COF posted a 52-week range of $86.98-$152.49.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 2.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 31.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 420.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $383.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $377.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $41.35 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $105.34, while the 200-day Moving Average is $105.86.

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Capital One Financial Corporation industry. Capital One Financial Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.00%, in contrast to 91.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 14, this organization’s President, Commercial Banking sold 8,000 shares at the rate of 115.16, making the entire transaction reach 921,280 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 121,472. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 14, Company’s Chairman and CEO sold 12,537 for 114.77, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,438,871. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,757,022 in total.

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $3.84) by -$1.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 420.00% and is forecasted to reach 15.09 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -6.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 31.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Capital One Financial Corporation (COF). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.20. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $6.09, and its Beta score is 1.49. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.32. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.56.

In the same vein, COF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 17.82, a figure that is expected to reach 4.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 15.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Capital One Financial Corporation (COF)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Capital One Financial Corporation, COF]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 3.4 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.56% While, its Average True Range was 2.89.

Raw Stochastic average of Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 59.82%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 11.60% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 18.95% that was lower than 44.22% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.