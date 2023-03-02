Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO) is predicted to post EPS of -0.09 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Company News

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CDIO) open the trading on March 01, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 91.30% to $6.60. During the day, the stock rose to $7.15 and sunk to $3.00 before settling in for the price of $3.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CDIO posted a 52-week range of $0.80-$10.25.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?

A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.

And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023.

Sponsored

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $8.12 million, simultaneously with a float of $4.39 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $64.22 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.37.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 19.80%, in contrast to 55.60% institutional ownership.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.66) by $0.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CDIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.70. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 71274.14.

In the same vein, CDIO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.16, a figure that is expected to reach -0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.55 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO)

[Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc., CDIO] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.91% While, its Average True Range was 0.92.

Raw Stochastic average of Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 61.39%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 90.97% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 488.43% that was higher than 271.98% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $11.40: Right on the Precipice

Sana Meer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 01, 2023, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) set off with pace as it heaved 1.06%...
Read more

Outfront Media Inc. (OUT) EPS is poised to hit -0.05 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Shaun Noe -
Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) flaunted slowness of -0.23% at $17.41, as the Stock market unbolted on March 01, 2023. During the day, the...
Read more

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) PE Ratio stood at $45.37: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Steve Mayer -
As on March 01, 2023, Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: HZNP) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.78% to $110.34. During...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.