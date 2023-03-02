CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) Moves -0.45% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS) started the day on March 01, 2023, with a price decrease of -0.45% at $8.92. During the day, the stock rose to $8.965 and sunk to $8.865 before settling in for the price of $8.96 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CCCS posted a 52-week range of $7.41-$11.54.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 21.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $609.42 million, simultaneously with a float of $602.05 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.60 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.95, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.12.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2250 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +61.19, operating margin was -19.31 and Pretax Margin of -39.94.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 96.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 21, this organization’s insider sold 796 shares at the rate of 9.00, making the entire transaction reach 7,167 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 14, Company’s official sold 17,085 for 9.05, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 154,612. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.07) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -36.16 while generating a return on equity of -21.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 21.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.31 in the upcoming year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.22. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.32. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 57.84.

In the same vein, CCCS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.04, a figure that is expected to reach 0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.31 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.66 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.6 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.13% While, its Average True Range was 0.21.

Raw Stochastic average of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 49.83%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 9.23% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 15.44% that was lower than 26.43% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.