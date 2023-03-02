China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 7.02 million

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI) open the trading on March 01, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 2.97% to $0.07. During the day, the stock rose to $0.08 and sunk to $0.07 before settling in for the price of $0.07 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CPHI posted a 52-week range of $0.06-$0.48.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -9.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 19.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -12.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $50.02 million, simultaneously with a float of $23.36 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.75 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.1031, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.1605.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 236 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +3.23, operating margin was -29.67 and Pretax Margin of -35.26.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry. China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 54.76%, in contrast to 1.20% institutional ownership.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2011 suggests? It has posted $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.12) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -35.26 while generating a return on equity of -48.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -12.10%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 19.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.01. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.46.

In the same vein, CPHI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.08.

Technical Analysis of China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI)

[China Pharma Holdings Inc., CPHI] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.60% While, its Average True Range was 0.0107.

Raw Stochastic average of China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.45%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 13.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 90.94% that was lower than 127.43% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.