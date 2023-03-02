Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) volume hits 2.16 million: A New Opening for Investors

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) started the day on March 01, 2023, with a price increase of 7.04% at $47.29. During the day, the stock rose to $47.51 and sunk to $45.24 before settling in for the price of $44.18 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DQ posted a 52-week range of $32.20-$77.18.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 53.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 66.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 465.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $75.59 million, simultaneously with a float of $68.16 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.67 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $43.54, while the 200-day Moving Average is $53.87.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry. Daqo New Energy Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 76.40%, in contrast to 62.20% institutional ownership.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $6.87) by -$2.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 6.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 465.90% and is forecasted to reach 18.67 in the upcoming year.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.37. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $2.23, and its Beta score is 0.51. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.89.

In the same vein, DQ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 21.23, a figure that is expected to reach 7.37 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 18.67 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.91 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.34 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.75% While, its Average True Range was 2.38.

Raw Stochastic average of Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 48.21%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 96.68% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 45.31% that was lower than 64.16% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.