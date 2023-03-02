Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -1.42%

February 28, 2023, Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE: DX) trading session started at the price of $13.35, that was -0.82% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.3789 and dropped to $13.18 before settling in for the closing price of $13.34. A 52-week range for DX has been $10.60 – $17.06.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales slided by -8.20%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -59.90%. With a float of $52.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $53.84 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 19 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +100.00, operating margin of +43.07, and the pretax margin is +33.01.

Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Dynex Capital Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Dynex Capital Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 41.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 26, was worth 29,025. In this transaction CEO and Co-CIO of this company bought 2,500 shares at a rate of $11.61, taking the stock ownership to the 402,634 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 25, when Company’s CEO and Co-CIO bought 12,000 for $10.92, making the entire transaction worth $130,998. This insider now owns 400,134 shares in total.

Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.2) by -$0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +33.01 while generating a return on equity of 17.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -59.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -5.88% during the next five years compared to 6.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE: DX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.34. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.58, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dynex Capital Inc. (DX)

The latest stats from [Dynex Capital Inc., DX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.77 million was inferior to 1.06 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, Dynex Capital Inc.’s (DX) raw stochastic average was set at 59.77%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.34. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.35. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.46. The third major resistance level sits at $13.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.06. The third support level lies at $12.95 if the price breaches the second support level.

Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE: DX) Key Stats

There are 53,836K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 723.28 million. As of now, sales total 86,700 K while income totals 143,160 K. Its latest quarter income was 30,530 K while its last quarter net income were 43,290 K.