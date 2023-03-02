Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) Open at price of $0.489: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

As on March 01, 2023, Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) started slowly as it slid -1.84% to $0.48. During the day, the stock rose to $0.50 and sunk to $0.4602 before settling in for the price of $0.49 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ENSC posted a 52-week range of $0.46-$33.00.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 978.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $6.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.80 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.6922, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.6171.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +100.00, operating margin was -562.71 and Pretax Margin of -825.38.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Ensysce Biosciences Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 33.90%, in contrast to 14.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 09, this organization’s Director bought 357,143 shares at the rate of 1.40, making the entire transaction reach 500,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 753,095. Preceding that transaction, on May 26, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 27,000 for 0.53, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 14,216. This particular insider is now the holder of 381,851 in total.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$3.2) by -$1.93. This company achieved a net margin of -823.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 978.50%.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $1.07, and its Beta score is -0.11.

In the same vein, ENSC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.45.

Technical Analysis of Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Ensysce Biosciences Inc., ENSC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.45 million was lower the volume of 2.83 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.87% While, its Average True Range was 0.0527.

Raw Stochastic average of Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.50%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 11.34% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 42.18% that was lower than 194.73% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.