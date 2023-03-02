FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) is -54.87% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) flaunted slowness of -10.21% at $2.11, as the Stock market unbolted on March 01, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $2.38 and sunk to $2.00 before settling in for the price of $2.35 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NOTE posted a 52-week range of $2.27-$12.30.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -266.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $131.19 million, simultaneously with a float of $98.96 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $315.99 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.60, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.10.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 800 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +61.00, operating margin was -59.18 and Pretax Margin of -141.49.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the FiscalNote Holdings Inc. industry. FiscalNote Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.40%, in contrast to 40.30% institutional ownership.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$1.39 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.13) by -$1.26. This company achieved a net margin of -131.97 while generating a return on equity of -188.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -266.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.45 in the upcoming year.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.34. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.96.

In the same vein, NOTE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.60, a figure that is expected to reach -0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.45 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [FiscalNote Holdings Inc., NOTE]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.32 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 6.65% While, its Average True Range was 0.30.

Raw Stochastic average of FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.26%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 6.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 62.24% that was lower than 115.87% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.