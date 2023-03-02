Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) 20 Days SMA touches -23.99%: The odds favor the bear

On February 28, 2023, Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GREE) opened at $0.5023, higher 2.06% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.52 and dropped to $0.50 before settling in for the closing price of $0.50. Price fluctuations for GREE have ranged from $0.22 to $12.68 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -3877.80% at the time writing. With a float of $15.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $42.24 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 467 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.78, operating margin of +31.47, and the pretax margin is -41.08.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is 3.80%, while institutional ownership is 22.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 31, was worth 1,000,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,190,476 shares at a rate of $0.84, taking the stock ownership to the 1,190,476 shares.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.5) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -42.07 while generating a return on equity of -36.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3877.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GREE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.16 and is forecasted to reach -1.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE)

Looking closely at Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GREE), its last 5-days average volume was 0.67 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.’s (GREE) raw stochastic average was set at 16.56%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 87.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 196.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6133, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.9550. However, in the short run, Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.5233. Second resistance stands at $0.5317. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5433. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5033, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4917. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4833.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GREE) Key Stats

There are currently 42,964K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 23.44 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 107,280 K according to its annual income of -44,480 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 29,360 K and its income totaled -23,180 K.