HUYA Inc. (HUYA) EPS is poised to hit -0.30 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) started the day on March 01, 2023, with a price increase of 1.40% at $4.36. During the day, the stock rose to $4.66 and sunk to $4.31 before settling in for the price of $4.30 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HUYA posted a 52-week range of $1.64-$6.49.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Communication Services sector firm’s annual sales growth was 70.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 22.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -35.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $242.07 million, simultaneously with a float of $89.10 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.09 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.85, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.55.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2067 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +14.10, operating margin was -2.69 and Pretax Margin of +2.29.

HUYA Inc. (HUYA) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.03) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +5.14 while generating a return on equity of 5.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

HUYA Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -35.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.05 in the upcoming year.

HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for HUYA Inc. (HUYA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.33. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.76.

In the same vein, HUYA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.17, a figure that is expected to reach -0.30 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of HUYA Inc. (HUYA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.98 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.2 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.95% While, its Average True Range was 0.31.

Raw Stochastic average of HUYA Inc. (HUYA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 56.02%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 7.24% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 44.68% that was lower than 127.14% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.