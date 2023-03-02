Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR) 14-day ATR is 14.60: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Analyst Insights

Intuitive Machines Inc. (NASDAQ: LUNR) started the day on March 01, 2023, with a price decrease of -4.08% at $19.28. During the day, the stock rose to $21.1996 and sunk to $17.41 before settling in for the price of $20.10 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LUNR posted a 52-week range of $8.55-$136.00.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $41.22 million, simultaneously with a float of $4.06 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $224.03 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.45, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.92.

Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. Intuitive Machines Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.41%, in contrast to 84.60% institutional ownership.

Intuitive Machines Inc. (NASDAQ: LUNR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 14.60. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.23.

In the same vein, LUNR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.04.

Technical Analysis of Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Intuitive Machines Inc. (NASDAQ: LUNR), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.41 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.91 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 7.22% While, its Average True Range was 18.46.

Raw Stochastic average of Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 8.42%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 8.42% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 874.38% that was higher than 347.01% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

