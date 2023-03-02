Last month’s performance of 62.94% for Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) is certainly impressive

On February 28, 2023, Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE: OSCR) opened at $5.36, higher 3.36% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.62 and dropped to $5.29 before settling in for the closing price of $5.36. Price fluctuations for OSCR have ranged from $2.05 to $10.52 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -55.00% at the time writing. With a float of $142.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $212.82 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2621 employees.

Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Healthcare Plans industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Oscar Health Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 88.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 06, was worth 82,832. In this transaction Chief Transformation Officer of this company sold 31,397 shares at a rate of $2.64, taking the stock ownership to the 334,750 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 06, when Company’s EVP, Chief Insurance Officer sold 17,456 for $2.64, making the entire transaction worth $46,052. This insider now owns 165,801 shares in total.

Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$1.16) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -15.30 while generating a return on equity of -53.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -55.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE: OSCR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.30. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.85, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR)

Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE: OSCR) saw its 5-day average volume 1.39 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Oscar Health Inc.’s (OSCR) raw stochastic average was set at 85.12%, which indicates a significant increase from 74.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 120.88% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 92.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.45. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.68 in the near term. At $5.81, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.15. The third support level lies at $5.02 if the price breaches the second support level.

Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE: OSCR) Key Stats

There are currently 214,755K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.20 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,964 M according to its annual income of -606,280 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 995,130 K and its income totaled -226,050 K.