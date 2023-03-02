LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) is predicted to post EPS of 0.06 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

As on March 01, 2023, LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LZ) started slowly as it slid -0.12% to $8.16. During the day, the stock rose to $8.225 and sunk to $7.995 before settling in for the price of $8.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LZ posted a 52-week range of $7.37-$16.22.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 41.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -21.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 93.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $194.58 million, simultaneously with a float of $144.51 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.57 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.25, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.76.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 1218 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +65.95, operating margin was -6.40 and Pretax Margin of -7.69.

LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Specialty Business Services industry. LegalZoom.com Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.10%, in contrast to 65.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 17, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 18,876 shares at the rate of 9.01, making the entire transaction reach 170,054 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 555,866. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 17, Company’s Chief Product Officer and CTO sold 15,416 for 9.01, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 138,883. This particular insider is now the holder of 567,142 in total.

LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.04) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -7.86 while generating a return on equity of -28.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

LegalZoom.com Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 93.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.39 in the upcoming year.

LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.41. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.53. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 71.05.

In the same vein, LZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.25, a figure that is expected to reach 0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.39 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [LegalZoom.com Inc., LZ], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.12 million was better the volume of 0.78 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.37% While, its Average True Range was 0.42.

Raw Stochastic average of LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 19.41%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 22.13% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 42.99% that was lower than 61.45% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.