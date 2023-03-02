Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) 14-day ATR is 0.04: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) flaunted slowness of -5.04% at $0.22, as the Stock market unbolted on March 01, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $0.2345 and sunk to $0.2168 before settling in for the price of $0.23 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MULN posted a 52-week range of $0.18-$4.18.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 67.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.75 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.57 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $403.00 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.3124, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.5983.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Mullen Automotive Inc. industry. Mullen Automotive Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.90%, in contrast to 5.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 16, this organization’s CEO, President sold 14,937,660 shares at the rate of 0.32, making the entire transaction reach 4,726,276 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 113,665,510. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 15, Company’s Director sold 100,000 for 0.33, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 33,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.03) by $0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Mullen Automotive Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 67.20%.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.04.

In the same vein, MULN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.15.

Technical Analysis of Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Mullen Automotive Inc., MULN]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 212.69 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 8.73% While, its Average True Range was 0.0332.

Raw Stochastic average of Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.37%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 5.42% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 87.00% that was lower than 145.65% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.