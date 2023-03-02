Search
NIO Inc. (NIO) Open at price of $9.335: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) started the day on March 01, 2023, with a price decrease of -5.96% at $8.83. During the day, the stock rose to $9.45 and sunk to $8.77 before settling in for the price of $9.39 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NIO posted a 52-week range of $8.38-$24.43.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -14.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -41.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.64 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.52 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.53 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.83, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.21.

NIO Inc. (NIO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -41.70%.

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NIO Inc. (NIO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.59. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.49.

In the same vein, NIO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.97.

Technical Analysis of NIO Inc. (NIO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO), its last 5-days Average volume was 56.98 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 46.65 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.71% While, its Average True Range was 0.53.

Raw Stochastic average of NIO Inc. (NIO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 5.79%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 2.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 36.29% that was lower than 87.66% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

