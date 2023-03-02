Niu Technologies (NIU) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.51

As on March 01, 2023, Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) remained unchanged at $4.20. During the day, the stock rose to $4.39 and sunk to $3.85 before settling in for the price of $4.20 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NIU posted a 52-week range of $2.57-$12.45.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 59.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 32.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $87.98 million, simultaneously with a float of $68.57 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $341.96 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.05, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.49.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 702 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +19.90, operating margin was +5.50 and Pretax Margin of +7.37.

Niu Technologies (NIU) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.19) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +6.10 while generating a return on equity of 19.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Niu Technologies’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 32.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.51 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 2.98% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 23.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Niu Technologies (NIU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.33. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $76.36, and its Beta score is 0.51. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.67.

In the same vein, NIU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.06, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.51 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Niu Technologies (NIU)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Niu Technologies, NIU], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.58 million was lower the volume of 0.84 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.88% While, its Average True Range was 0.32.

Raw Stochastic average of Niu Technologies (NIU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 45.03%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 30.70% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 53.29% that was lower than 97.57% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.