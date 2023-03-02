No matter how cynical the overall market is Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) performance over the last week is recorded -7.02%

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) started the day on March 01, 2023, with a price decrease of -5.92% at $0.12. During the day, the stock rose to $0.136 and sunk to $0.1166 before settling in for the price of $0.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NVOS posted a 52-week range of $0.10-$3.32.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -19.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 15.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $29.82 million, simultaneously with a float of $12.54 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $17.77 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.1483, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.9795.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 113 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +23.88, operating margin was -45.93 and Pretax Margin of -48.05.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Medical Care Facilities Industry. Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 13.74%, in contrast to 1.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 20, this organization’s Director bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 2.23, making the entire transaction reach 11,156 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 217,717. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 19, Company’s Director bought 5,000 for 2.23, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 11,125. This particular insider is now the holder of 212,717 in total.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -47.95 while generating a return on equity of -12.14.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 15.60%.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.79.

In the same vein, NVOS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.43.

Technical Analysis of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS), its last 5-days Average volume was 14.57 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 24.28 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 26.96% While, its Average True Range was 0.0153.

Raw Stochastic average of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.83%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 32.02% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 109.67% that was higher than 95.12% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.