No matter how cynical the overall market is Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR) performance over the last week is recorded -4.51%

February 28, 2023, Paycor HCM Inc. (NASDAQ: PYCR) trading session started at the price of $25.27, that was -2.40% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.775 and dropped to $24.46 before settling in for the closing price of $25.38. A 52-week range for PYCR has been $20.14 – $34.95.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -22.50%. With a float of $174.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $175.83 million.

In an organization with 2300 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.59, operating margin of -32.52, and the pretax margin is -32.28.

Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Paycor HCM Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Paycor HCM Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 99.72%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 10, was worth 75,630. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,000 shares at a rate of $25.21, taking the stock ownership to the 182,437 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 30, when Company’s insider sold 1,147 for $24.22, making the entire transaction worth $27,780. This insider now owns 57,956 shares in total.

Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.06) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -27.86 while generating a return on equity of -11.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -22.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Paycor HCM Inc. (NASDAQ: PYCR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.04. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 204.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.55, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.59 million. That was better than the volume of 0.5 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.07.

During the past 100 days, Paycor HCM Inc.’s (PYCR) raw stochastic average was set at 23.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.99. However, in the short run, Paycor HCM Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $25.54. Second resistance stands at $26.32. The third major resistance level sits at $26.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.69. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $22.91.

Paycor HCM Inc. (NASDAQ: PYCR) Key Stats

There are 176,438K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.38 billion. As of now, sales total 429,390 K while income totals -119,640 K. Its latest quarter income was 132,860 K while its last quarter net income were -27,460 K.