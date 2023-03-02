Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) EPS is poised to hit 0.20 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Analyst Insights

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 01, 2023, Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) remained unchanged at $4.43. During the day, the stock rose to $4.54 and sunk to $4.3801 before settling in for the price of $4.43 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NAT posted a 52-week range of $1.74-$4.48.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was -11.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -414.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $206.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $203.06 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $934.73 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.28, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.89.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Marine Shipping industry. Nordic American Tankers Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.90%, in contrast to 38.10% institutional ownership.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.06) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

Nordic American Tankers Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -414.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.62 in the upcoming year.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.83.

In the same vein, NAT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.51, a figure that is expected to reach 0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.62 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT)

Going through the that latest performance of [Nordic American Tankers Limited, NAT]. Its last 5-days volume of 7.13 million indicated improvement to the volume of 3.46 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 91.98% While, its Average True Range was 0.21.

Raw Stochastic average of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 94.63%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 91.34% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 54.64% that was lower than 57.59% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

