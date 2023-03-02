OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) latest performance of 88.89% is not what was on cards

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS) open the trading on March 01, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 88.89% to $2.04. During the day, the stock rose to $2.65 and sunk to $1.91 before settling in for the price of $1.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ONCS posted a 52-week range of $0.74-$31.90.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 39.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 36.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.79 million, simultaneously with a float of $0.80 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.71 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.7900, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.9000.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s current insider ownership accounts for 30.95%, in contrast to 8.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 09, this organization’s VP, Finance sold 40 shares at the rate of 1.37, making the entire transaction reach 55 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,008. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 04, Company’s VP, Finance sold 283 for 0.37, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 105. This particular insider is now the holder of 22,975 in total.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 10/30/2022 suggests? It has posted -$4.5 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$4.9) by $0.4. This company achieved a return on equity of -154.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 36.70%.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.34.

In the same vein, ONCS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -18.13, a figure that is expected to reach -1.31 in the next quarter.

Technical Analysis of OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS)

[OncoSec Medical Incorporated, ONCS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 59.14% While, its Average True Range was 0.3900.

Raw Stochastic average of OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 11.14%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 68.11% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 313.27% that was higher than 210.76% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.