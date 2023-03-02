Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) last week performance was -8.06%

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) flaunted slowness of -0.25% at $0.20, as the Stock market unbolted on March 01, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $0.2009 and sunk to $0.196 before settling in for the price of $0.20 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IMPP posted a 52-week range of $0.19-$9.70.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 708.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $190.25 million, simultaneously with a float of $189.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $38.47 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2596, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.3769.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Imperial Petroleum Inc. industry. Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.54%, in contrast to 2.90% institutional ownership.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) Earnings and Revenue Records

Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 708.80%.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.40.

In the same vein, IMPP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.15.

Technical Analysis of Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Imperial Petroleum Inc., IMPP]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 7.57 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 3.23% While, its Average True Range was 0.0255.

Raw Stochastic average of Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.23%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 1.94% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 183.77% that was higher than 93.97% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.