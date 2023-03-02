Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Micron Technology Inc. (MU) last week performance was 0.63%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 01, 2023, Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.83% to $57.34. During the day, the stock rose to $58.55 and sunk to $57.22 before settling in for the price of $57.82 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MU posted a 52-week range of $48.43-$94.07.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 8.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 50.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.09 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.09 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $63.18 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $57.33, while the 200-day Moving Average is $58.35.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 48000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +45.36, operating margin was +31.76 and Pretax Margin of +31.12.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry. Micron Technology Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 82.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 30, this organization’s SVP, Chief People Officer sold 24,000 shares at the rate of 61.91, making the entire transaction reach 1,485,840 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 118,885. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 27, Company’s EVP, Global Operations sold 50,000 for 63.29, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,164,500. This particular insider is now the holder of 260,347 in total.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 11/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.01) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +28.24 while generating a return on equity of 18.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 50.70% and is forecasted to reach 1.84 in the upcoming year.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Micron Technology Inc. (MU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.94. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.40, and its Beta score is 1.39. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.33. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 137.35.

In the same vein, MU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.51, a figure that is expected to reach -0.62 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.84 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Micron Technology Inc. (MU)

Going through the that latest performance of [Micron Technology Inc., MU]. Its last 5-days volume of 10.82 million was inferior to the volume of 13.49 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.82% While, its Average True Range was 1.87.

Raw Stochastic average of Micron Technology Inc. (MU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 55.65%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 9.40% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 26.45% that was lower than 41.56% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.