Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as The Progressive Corporation (PGR) last week performance was -0.18%

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) flaunted slowness of -0.90% at $142.23, as the Stock market unbolted on March 01, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $143.65 and sunk to $141.57 before settling in for the price of $143.52 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PGR posted a 52-week range of $102.29-$144.38.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 15.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 26.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -41.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $584.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $582.96 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $83.51 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $134.54, while the 200-day Moving Average is $124.54.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 49000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +2.80 and Pretax Margin of +1.86.

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the The Progressive Corporation industry. The Progressive Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 86.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 24, this organization’s Vice Pres, Secretary and CLO sold 2,806 shares at the rate of 141.64, making the entire transaction reach 397,442 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 36,082. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 24, Company’s Chief Information Officer sold 930 for 141.64, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 131,725. This particular insider is now the holder of 29,111 in total.

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $1.43) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +1.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Progressive Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -41.40% and is forecasted to reach 7.86 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 28.64% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 26.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Progressive Corporation (PGR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.34. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $122.61, and its Beta score is 0.50. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.68. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.69.

In the same vein, PGR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.16, a figure that is expected to reach 1.56 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.86 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Progressive Corporation (PGR)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [The Progressive Corporation, PGR]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.26 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 59.76% While, its Average True Range was 2.23.

Raw Stochastic average of The Progressive Corporation (PGR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 93.74%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 70.51% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 13.08% that was lower than 20.54% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.