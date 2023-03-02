Recent developments with SunOpta Inc. (STKL) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.48 cents.

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ: STKL) on February 28, 2023, started off the session at the price of $7.54, soaring 1.45% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.895 and dropped to $7.52 before settling in for the closing price of $7.57. Within the past 52 weeks, STKL’s price has moved between $4.53 and $11.67.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales slided by -9.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 87.00%. With a float of $105.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $107.75 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1380 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.97, operating margin of +1.51, and the pretax margin is -0.92.

SunOpta Inc. (STKL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Packaged Foods industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of SunOpta Inc. is 2.20%, while institutional ownership is 62.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 56,821. In this transaction Chief Quality Officer of this company sold 6,788 shares at a rate of $8.37, taking the stock ownership to the 36,040 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 15, when Company’s Director sold 10,000 for $10.12, making the entire transaction worth $101,185. This insider now owns 60,425 shares in total.

SunOpta Inc. (STKL) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -0.51 while generating a return on equity of -1.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 87.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to 33.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ: STKL) Trading Performance Indicators

SunOpta Inc. (STKL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.13, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SunOpta Inc. (STKL)

The latest stats from [SunOpta Inc., STKL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.06 million was superior to 0.88 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, SunOpta Inc.’s (STKL) raw stochastic average was set at 9.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.86. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.88. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.07. The third major resistance level sits at $8.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.32. The third support level lies at $7.13 if the price breaches the second support level.

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ: STKL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 864.00 million based on 109,319K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 812,620 K and income totals -4,140 K. The company made 229,670 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -12,640 K in sales during its previous quarter.