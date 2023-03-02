Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) is 4.21% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) open the trading on March 01, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.68% to $64.12. During the day, the stock rose to $64.87 and sunk to $63.46 before settling in for the price of $64.56 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, STX posted a 52-week range of $47.47-$106.62.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 1.60% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 37.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $206.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $205.30 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.44 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $61.76, while the 200-day Moving Average is $65.83.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 40000 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +29.75, operating margin was +17.04 and Pretax Margin of +14.40.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Computer Hardware industry. Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 87.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 01, this organization’s EVP, Operations and Technology sold 36,809 shares at the rate of 69.14, making the entire transaction reach 2,544,867 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 30,360. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 04, Company’s Director sold 50,000 for 103.26, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,163,235. This particular insider is now the holder of 225,941 in total.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.1) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +14.14 while generating a return on equity of 445.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 37.30% and is forecasted to reach 5.02 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -7.77% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 23.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.14. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $22.88, and its Beta score is 1.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.44. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 85.59.

In the same vein, STX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.80, a figure that is expected to reach 0.25 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX)

[Seagate Technology Holdings plc, STX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 5.13% While, its Average True Range was 2.04.

Raw Stochastic average of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 63.38%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 7.01% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 27.02% that was lower than 44.33% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.