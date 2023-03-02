Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) last month performance of 10.66% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

As on March 01, 2023, Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE: ST) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.38% to $50.77. During the day, the stock rose to $51.40 and sunk to $50.535 before settling in for the price of $50.58 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ST posted a 52-week range of $36.64-$58.34.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 4.00% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 0.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -12.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $152.64 million, simultaneously with a float of $152.59 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.84 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $46.71, while the 200-day Moving Average is $43.62.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 20800 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +29.52, operating margin was +15.78 and Pretax Margin of +9.73.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry. Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 99.73% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 12, this organization’s CEO and President sold 41,816 shares at the rate of 45.00, making the entire transaction reach 1,881,720 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 141,024. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 15, Company’s VP, Chief Accounting Officer sold 867 for 41.67, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 36,132. This particular insider is now the holder of 6,729 in total.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.87) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +7.62 while generating a return on equity of 10.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.94 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -12.70% and is forecasted to reach 4.32 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 0.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE: ST) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.16. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $25.30, and its Beta score is 1.33. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.95. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 28.35.

In the same vein, ST’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.01, a figure that is expected to reach 0.86 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.32 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Sensata Technologies Holding plc, ST], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.6 million was lower the volume of 1.05 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 32.93% While, its Average True Range was 1.13.

Raw Stochastic average of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 79.83%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 41.19% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 15.05% that was lower than 35.08% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.