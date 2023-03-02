Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.39

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) open the trading on March 01, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.17% to $41.74. During the day, the stock rose to $41.80 and sunk to $41.19 before settling in for the price of $41.81 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SNV posted a 52-week range of $34.15-$52.22.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 10.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 21.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 114.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $145.39 million, simultaneously with a float of $143.47 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.09 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $40.14, while the 200-day Moving Average is $39.85.

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. Synovus Financial Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 82.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 10, this organization’s EVP, Corp. & Inv. Banking sold 1,947 shares at the rate of 43.36, making the entire transaction reach 84,422 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 9,314. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 14, Company’s EVP and General Counsel sold 663 for 43.80, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 29,039. This particular insider is now the holder of 5,090 in total.

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $1.36) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 114.90% and is forecasted to reach 5.42 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 21.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.97. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.44, and its Beta score is 1.39. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.93. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 17.41.

In the same vein, SNV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.95, a figure that is expected to reach 1.27 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.42 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV)

[Synovus Financial Corp., SNV] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 29.90% While, its Average True Range was 0.91.

Raw Stochastic average of Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 67.08%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 23.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 16.58% that was lower than 38.97% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.