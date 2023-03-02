Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $4.58M

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) started the day on March 01, 2023, with a price decrease of -2.30% at $25.88. During the day, the stock rose to $27.03 and sunk to $25.8701 before settling in for the price of $26.49 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TDOC posted a 52-week range of $21.60-$77.50.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 75.20% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -9.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 49.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $161.73 million, simultaneously with a float of $160.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.28 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $27.15, while the 200-day Moving Average is $30.74.

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. Teladoc Health Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 83.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 27, this organization’s CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER sold 1,090 shares at the rate of 26.69, making the entire transaction reach 29,089 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 73,227. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 17, Company’s SVP CORPORATE STRATEGY sold 1,000 for 30.21, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 30,210. This particular insider is now the holder of 20,408 in total.

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$23.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.25) by -$23.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 49.00% and is forecasted to reach -1.19 in the upcoming year.

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.69. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.78. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 20.37.

In the same vein, TDOC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -84.74, a figure that is expected to reach -0.44 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC), its last 5-days Average volume was 6.62 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 4.61 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.67% While, its Average True Range was 1.64.

Raw Stochastic average of Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 32.60%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 11.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 51.81% that was lower than 65.78% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.