Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) plunge -2.84% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 01, 2023, Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE: VIV) set off with pace as it heaved 0.03% to $7.44. During the day, the stock rose to $7.46 and sunk to $7.385 before settling in for the price of $7.44 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VIV posted a 52-week range of $6.48-$11.53.

It was noted that the giant of the Communication Services sector posted annual sales growth of 2.10% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -2.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -34.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.67 billion, simultaneously with a float of $426.41 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.74 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.47, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.18.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Telecom Services industry. Telefonica Brasil S.A.’s current insider ownership accounts for 88.00%, in contrast to 7.40% institutional ownership.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.14) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

Telefonica Brasil S.A.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -34.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.70 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 1.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -2.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE: VIV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.63, and its Beta score is 0.49. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.36. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 19.61.

In the same vein, VIV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.48, a figure that is expected to reach 0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.70 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV)

Going through the that latest performance of [Telefonica Brasil S.A., VIV]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.49 million was inferior to the volume of 2.4 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.85% While, its Average True Range was 0.18.

Raw Stochastic average of Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 51.91%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 30.26% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 26.04% that was lower than 36.32% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.