Titan International Inc. (TWI) PE Ratio stood at $5.05: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

As on March 01, 2023, Titan International Inc. (NYSE: TWI) got off with the flyer as it spiked 4.03% to $12.91. During the day, the stock rose to $13.1383 and sunk to $12.245 before settling in for the price of $12.41 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TWI posted a 52-week range of $10.81-$19.81.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 7.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 179.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $62.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $58.91 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $831.27 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.62, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.13.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 7500 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +13.34, operating margin was +4.78 and Pretax Margin of +2.87.

Titan International Inc. (TWI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery industry. Titan International Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.00%, in contrast to 81.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 10, this organization’s Secretary and General Counsel sold 40,000 shares at the rate of 15.10, making the entire transaction reach 604,080 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 113,785. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 23, Company’s Director sold 200,000 for 15.44, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,087,060. This particular insider is now the holder of 592,968 in total.

Titan International Inc. (TWI) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.48) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +2.79 while generating a return on equity of 24.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

Titan International Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 179.70% and is forecasted to reach 2.34 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 25.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 23.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Titan International Inc. (NYSE: TWI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Titan International Inc. (TWI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.78. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.05, and its Beta score is 2.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.39. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.22.

In the same vein, TWI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.55, a figure that is expected to reach 0.45 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.34 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Titan International Inc. (TWI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Titan International Inc., TWI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.1 million was better the volume of 0.41 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 29.53% While, its Average True Range was 0.89.

Raw Stochastic average of Titan International Inc. (TWI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 28.55%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 35.92% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 86.99% that was higher than 56.82% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.