VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $9.45: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 01, 2023, VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) had a quiet start as it plunged -5.76% to $9.66. During the day, the stock rose to $10.08 and sunk to $8.335 before settling in for the price of $10.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VZIO posted a 52-week range of $6.47-$14.10.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -151.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $193.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $55.05 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.90 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.64, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.45.

VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Consumer Electronics industry. VIZIO Holding Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.30%, in contrast to 29.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 15, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 19,933 shares at the rate of 11.02, making the entire transaction reach 219,721 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 491,486. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 14, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 67 for 11.10, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 744. This particular insider is now the holder of 510,419 in total.

VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.01) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

VIZIO Holding Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -151.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.12 in the upcoming year.

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.58. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.97.

In the same vein, VZIO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.09, a figure that is expected to reach 0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO)

Going through the that latest performance of [VIZIO Holding Corp., VZIO]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.72 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.4 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 61.36% While, its Average True Range was 0.65.

Raw Stochastic average of VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 57.33%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 59.55% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 51.64% that was lower than 59.98% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.