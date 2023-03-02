Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) is 15.00% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 01, 2023, Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) set off with pace as it heaved 3.55% to $112.22. During the day, the stock rose to $112.74 and sunk to $109.75 before settling in for the price of $108.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WYNN posted a 52-week range of $50.20-$111.77.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -2.80% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -36.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 65.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $112.71 million, simultaneously with a float of $96.11 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.75 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $98.13, while the 200-day Moving Average is $73.54.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Resorts & Casinos industry. Wynn Resorts Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 66.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 22, this organization’s CFO sold 4,000 shares at the rate of 108.08, making the entire transaction reach 432,320 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 65,970. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 10, Company’s EVP and General Counsel sold 10,383 for 109.48, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,136,731. This particular insider is now the holder of 71,342 in total.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.91) by -$0.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 65.70% and is forecasted to reach 4.31 in the upcoming year.

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.39.

In the same vein, WYNN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.71, a figure that is expected to reach -0.29 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.31 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Wynn Resorts Limited, WYNN]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.53 million was inferior to the volume of 2.69 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.64% While, its Average True Range was 3.19.

Raw Stochastic average of Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.12%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 94.21% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 28.57% that was lower than 42.23% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.