A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) as it 5-day change was 2.31%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 02, 2023, Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.19% to $26.12. During the day, the stock rose to $26.20 and sunk to $25.3551 before settling in for the price of $26.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMKR posted a 52-week range of $14.89-$31.38.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 11.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 27.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 18.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $244.96 million, simultaneously with a float of $101.12 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.46 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $27.56, while the 200-day Moving Average is $22.24.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 31300 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +18.75, operating margin was +12.65 and Pretax Margin of +12.08.

Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry. Amkor Technology Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.10%, in contrast to 39.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 27, this organization’s Director sold 20,000 shares at the rate of 25.81, making the entire transaction reach 516,200 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 137,924. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 23, Company’s Executive Vice President sold 14,250 for 25.26, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 359,955. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,021 in total.

Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.93) by $0.31. This company achieved a net margin of +10.80 while generating a return on equity of 23.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 18.90% and is forecasted to reach 2.70 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.49% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 27.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.04. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.40, and its Beta score is 1.76. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.91. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 47.75.

In the same vein, AMKR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.11, a figure that is expected to reach 0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.70 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR)

Going through the that latest performance of [Amkor Technology Inc., AMKR]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.11 million was inferior to the volume of 1.14 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.73% While, its Average True Range was 0.97.

Raw Stochastic average of Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 64.48%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 31.42% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 42.24% that was lower than 46.51% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.