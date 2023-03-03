A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX) as it 5-day change was 93.10%

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX) started the day on March 02, 2023, with a price decrease of -13.18% at $1.12. During the day, the stock rose to $1.33 and sunk to $1.07 before settling in for the price of $1.29 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BLBX posted a 52-week range of $0.26-$5.50.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 130.10% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -18.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -516.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $13.19 million, simultaneously with a float of $7.67 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.68 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.5621, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.8879.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 15 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +69.39, operating margin was -37.27 and Pretax Margin of -42.79.

Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. Blackboxstocks Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.00%, in contrast to 3.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 23, this organization’s President and CEO bought 1,130,002 shares at the rate of 3.00, making the entire transaction reach 3,390,006 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,462,070. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 16, Company’s Director bought 8,183 for 1.27, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 10,392. This particular insider is now the holder of 125,366 in total.

Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.07) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -42.79 while generating a return on equity of -86.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Blackboxstocks Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -516.90% and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in the upcoming year.

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.80.

In the same vein, BLBX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.45, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX), its last 5-days Average volume was 5.83 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.11 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.00% While, its Average True Range was 0.1968.

Raw Stochastic average of Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 75.43%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 68.47% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 218.26% that was higher than 155.17% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.