Sana Meer
Sana Meer

A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) as it 5-day change was -0.77%

Analyst Insights

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE: REXR) established initial surge of 1.66% at $60.67, as the Stock market unbolted on March 02, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $60.78 and sunk to $59.08 before settling in for the price of $59.68 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, REXR posted a 52-week range of $48.74-$84.68.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Real Estate sector firm’s annual sales growth was 31.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 15.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $189.11 million, simultaneously with a float of $188.21 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.63 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $59.58, while the 200-day Moving Average is $59.12.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 223 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +45.02, operating margin was +34.78 and Pretax Margin of +28.05.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. industry. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.48%, in contrast to 98.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 01, this organization’s Co-CEO, Co-President sold 15,350 shares at the rate of 65.27, making the entire transaction reach 1,001,856 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 52,720. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 25, Company’s Co-CEO, Co-President sold 16,402 for 62.15, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,019,361. This particular insider is now the holder of 68,070 in total.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.22) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +26.40 while generating a return on equity of 2.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 15.40% and is forecasted to reach 1.27 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 13.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE: REXR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.40. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $65.66, and its Beta score is 0.85. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 18.43. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 63.23.

In the same vein, REXR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.92, a figure that is expected to reach 0.23 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.27 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Rexford Industrial Realty Inc., REXR]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.3 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 32.46% While, its Average True Range was 1.36.

Raw Stochastic average of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 66.39%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 35.07% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 15.15% that was lower than 30.24% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

