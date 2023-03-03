Search
A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) as it 5-day change was 4.57%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 01, 2023, Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) set off with pace as it heaved 2.24% to $5.03. During the day, the stock rose to $5.06 and sunk to $4.95 before settling in for the price of $4.92 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SAND posted a 52-week range of $4.51-$9.18.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 56.85%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $298.86 million, simultaneously with a float of $247.37 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.50 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.46, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.65.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Gold industry. Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.82%, in contrast to 56.12% institutional ownership.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.03) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.11.

In the same vein, SAND’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.33, a figure that is expected to reach 0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND)

Going through the that latest performance of [Sandstorm Gold Ltd., SAND]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.2 million was inferior to the volume of 2.23 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.59% While, its Average True Range was 0.16.

Raw Stochastic average of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 30.50%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 39.24% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.23% that was lower than 44.31% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

